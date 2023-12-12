57°F
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas

By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long The Associated Press
December 12, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
President Joe Biden speaks a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first in-person meeting with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during its brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, two White House officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many families would be attending the White House meeting in person, or via videoconference. Biden has previously met with some family members virtually and spoken to others on the phone, officials said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s schedule.

“We’re not going to stop until every hostage is returned home,” Biden told donors in Washington on Tuesday, saying the U.S. commitment to Israel is “unshakable.”

Seven Americans remain unaccounted for after Hamas’ surprise air, sea and land terrorist attack into Israeli towns, where the group killed about 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — and took more than 240 people hostage.

Four Americans were released as part of a U.S.-negotiated cease-fire in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza that was brokered with the assistance of Qatar and Egypt.

The White House has said that at least 31 Americans were killed by Hamas and other terrorist groups on Oct. 7.

NBC News was first to report on the meeting.

Harvard president will keep job following remarks on antisemitism
By Steve LeBlanc and Kathy McCormack Ghe Associated Press

Harvard’s Claudine Gay and two of her peers came under scrutiny for their academic responses to questions during a congressional hearing on antisemitism policies.

Israeli offensive could go on for weeks or months
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

With the war in its third month, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 18,000, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Harvard under heightened pressure after Penn leadership ousted
By Janet Lorin and Amanda Gordon Bloomberg News

Some of America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny, capping weeks of accusations that schools tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt offensive
By Josef Federman, Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister says the current phase of the country’s military offensive against Hamas terrorists will “take time.”

Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
By Alisa Odenheimer and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

In a 50-minute call, Netanyahu “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

