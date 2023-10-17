Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday, Blinken says

Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Tel Aviv, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, after an overnight meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to make a brief statement to the media with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, not pictured, at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant make brief statements to the media at The Kirya, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

TEL AVIV, Israel — President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday to show support for the U.S. ally as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground counterattack on the 141-square-mile territory to root out Hamas terrorists responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust. The Oct. 7 invasion has left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, and about 200 people were taken hostage.

Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel. His Democratic administration has pledged military support, sending U.S. carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.

Blinken made the announcement early Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.