94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Big American flag stolen from California veterans cemetery

The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 - 6:13 pm
 
An alternate smaller American flag flies over the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, ...
An alternate smaller American flag flies over the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An alternate smaller American flag flies over the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, ...
An alternate smaller American flag flies over the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend.

Les’ Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The cemetery’s gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said.

Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet, Melnyk said.

The crime “cannot detract in the slightest way from the honor and respect we pay on this Memorial Day to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Melnyk said.

Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag that is usually handled by three people.

“It’s so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day,” Adams said.

The cemetery dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
2
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
3
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
4
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
5
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Gene Simmons of Kiss buys Henderson home, lot for $10.8M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A closed Sears in Buena Park Mall in Buena Park, Calif., is seen in May 2021. (AP Photo/Damian ...
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

A possible answer in crowded California cities is to build housing on these sites, which already have ample parking and are close to existing neighborhoods.

This photo shows seized drug bundles containing 132 pounds of methamphetamine on display from F ...
More US citizens arrested for moving drugs over Mexico border
By Suman Naishadham The Associated Press

An increasing number of American citizens have been apprehended as they have tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an uptick that’s come amid travel restrictions at the border with Mexico.

 
Oldest American man, fastest woman on Everest return safely
By Binaj Gurubacharya The Associated Press

A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world’s highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Rev. John R. Faison, Sr. kneels in prayer after preaching at a joint service for the centennial ...
Pastors honor ‘holy ground’ 100 years after Tulsa massacre
By Peter Smith The Associated Press

When white attackers destroyed the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood 100 years ago this week, they bypassed the original sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa.

Emergency personnel remove debris from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake Sunday, May 30, 2021, ...
Former ‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
The Associated Press

Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2007. file photo, Music artist B.J. Thomas speaks after Gov. Brad H ...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies from lung cancer at 78
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country and gospel charts with such hits as “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” has died. He was 78.

Mount Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal in November 2015. (AP Photo/Tashi Sh ...
Mount Everest climbers push on despite coronavirus
By Binaj Gurubacharya The Associated Press

Three expedition teams to Everest canceled their climb this month following reports of people getting sick. But the remaining 41 teams decided to continue.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,0 ...
Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at home, sheriff says
By Janie Har and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Samuel James Cassidy’s house, the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release.