Big changes coming to Disneyland: ‘Monsters, Inc.’ is out; ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avengers’ are in

The first-ever attraction inspired by Pixar Animation Studios' "Coco" is coming to Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, California, and will be built near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier, in areas that are predominantly backstage today. (Disneyland Resort/TNS)

An Avatar destination inspired by “Avatar: The Way of Water” and upcoming Avatar films will come to Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif., and will provide guests an all-new experience on Pandora. A portion of the current Hollywood Backlot area will be transformed to make way for this new destination. The project is still in the early stages of development. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Say goodbye to Monstropolis and hello to Pandora — Disneyland Resort is shuttering its “Monsters, Inc.” ride to make way for a new “Avatar” experience inspired by the oceans of James Cameron’s sci-fi world.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close in early 2026 to allow construction to begin on an “Avatar”-themed land in the Hollywood Backlot area of Disneyland California Resort, Disney announced Thursday.

Whereas the “Avatar”-themed ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida is based on Cameron’s first “Avatar” film, the new Anaheim experience is shaped around the Pandora of “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Imagineers first announced the “Avatar” destination at a fan convention last summer, describing it, in true Disney fashion, as “dynamic, intense and an emotional experience on a grand scale.”

Official details on what the attraction will entail and a timeline for construction remain under wraps.

Concept imagery shared on the Disney Parks Blog shows guests aboard a boat traveling through a bioluminescent lagoon and encountering a massive whale-like creature called a Tulkun that leaps from the ocean — hinting at the possibility of a water-based ride.

The closure of the “Monsters, Inc.” ride, which opened in 2006, marks the end of an era for fans of the Pixar classic. The family-friendly ride took guests on a fast-paced journey through the streets of Monstropolis, re-creating scenes from the original 2001 film as guests raced to help monsters Mike and Sulley rescue their human friend Boo.

In addition to creating the “Avatar” experience, the resort is working on a new “Coco”-themed attraction, two new “Avengers” attractions and a parking structure.

Disney announced Thursday that construction on the “Coco” adventure was set to begin in the fall.

“The attraction will be filled with the characters — and music! — you know and love from the beloved movie, as you join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead,” said Disney in a blog post. “This marks the first-ever ‘Coco’ ride in a Disney park!”

No timeline is available for the construction of the attractions in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland California Adventure.

The new parking structure will be built on the east side of Disneyland Resort and provide around 6,000 parking spaces as well as shuttle and rideshare areas. A pedestrian bridge will be added to connect Harbor Boulevard to the transportation hub.

“This is just the beginning of exciting growth here at Disneyland Resort,” Disney said in a blog post. “We look forward to sharing more about all of these projects in the future.”