78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Big-rig driver shot, killed after ramming patrol car

The Associated Press
September 30, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities say a big-rig truck driver who fired at deputies and plowed into a sheriff’s patrol car during a chase has been shot and killed in San Bernardino County.

The Sheriff’s Department says it received a report of a suspicious person in the cab of a tractor-trailer Sunday night in the Apple Valley area.

Deputies caught up with the cab but the driver refused to pull over.

Authorities say during a 50-mile highway chase, the driver repeatedly fired at deputies. Spike strips twice failed to stop the truck, which plowed into a sheriff’s patrol car.

The Sheriff’s Department says the driver shot at deputies, who fired back, and the truck left the roadway in Yucca Valley.

The wounded driver died at the scene. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Aug. 21, 2019 photo, instructor Chris Powicki speaks during an interview at Cape Cod Comm ...
Trump’s windmill hatred a worry for booming industry
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Rodrique Ngowi The Associated Press

Turbines are rising by the thousands across America, from remote Texas plains to farms in Iowa. And the boom now is expanding offshore. But, President Donald Trump hates wind turbines.

In a Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he lea ...
GOP Collins resigns from Congress ahead of expected guilty plea
By Tom Hays The Associated Press

Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from western New York, is resigning from his seat ahead of an expected guilty plea in an insider trading case in which he was accused of leaking confidential information during an urgent phone call made from a White House picnic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, stands before a service for late French President Jac ...
US approval needed to publish Trump-Putin calls, Russia says
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The Kremlin said Monday that transcripts of calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin can only be published by mutual agreement.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinent ...
Leader says Ukraine can’t be ordered to investigate Bidens
By Angela Charlton and Dmytro Vlasov The Associated Press

Ukraine’s president says his country can’t be pressured into opening an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son. He’s also upset about phone call transcript release.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger listens to her attorney Toby Shook during her trial a ...
Prosecutor says Dallas officer’s testimony ‘absurd,’ ‘garbage’
By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press

A Dallas police officer’s claim that she believed she was in her own apartment when she fatally shot a neighbor in his home is absurd, a prosecutor said during closing arguments at the officer’s murder trial Monday.

Kim Song, chair of the delegation of North Korea, addresses the 74th session of the United Nati ...
N. Korea complains at UN about US ‘provocations’
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

North Korea decried the stalled state of its nuclear standoff with the United States and told the international community Monday that the fault lies with Washington’s “political and military provocations.”

In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference ...
Defying NCAA, California to let college athletes make money
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

People form a human chain in support of protest movement in the harbor area in Hong Kong, Mond ...
Activists criticize Hong Kong police warning of holiday violence
By Eileen Ng The Associated Press

Hong Kong police warned Monday of the potential for protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to engage in violence “one step closer to terrorism” during this week’s National Day events, an assertion ridiculed by activists as propaganda meant to scare people from taking to the streets.