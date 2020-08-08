98°F
Nation and World

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few masks or signs of pandemic

By Stephen Groves The Associated Press
August 8, 2020 - 12:20 pm
 

STURGIS, S.D. — The coronavirus may be changing the world, but there aren’t many signs of the pandemic at the massive annual motorcycle rally being held this week at a small city along Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

The scene Saturday at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was familiar to veterans of the event, with throngs of maskless bikers packing the streets.

Motorcyclist Kevin Lunsmann, 63, rode more than 600 miles to the rally from Big Lake, Minnesota, with several friends. Lunsmann said he has attended the Sturgis event every year since 2003 and didn’t want to miss the 80th, despite being “somewhat” concerned about the coronavirus.

Still, the crowds of people and rows of bikes surprised him. He said there was no difference from previous years “other than a few people wearing masks.”

Lunsmann said he was avoiding the bars and nightclubs that line the city’s main drag this year, but many others were not. They were filled revelers as the sun set Friday.

“Everybody’s still partying hardy,” Lunsmann said.

Organizers expected the overall crowd to be smaller, perhaps half the size of a normal year, when some half-million people from across country roar into a town whose population is around 7,000.

The sheer numbers raise the prospect that this year’s rally could spread the COVID-19 virus in a state with no special limits on indoor crowds, no mask mandates, and a governor who is eager to welcome visitors and their money.

“Screw COVID,” read the design on one T-shirt being hawked at the event. “I went to Sturgis.”

Bob Graham, 71, was one of the few people wearing masks as he walked along Main Street. “We don’t want the virus. We want to come up here a few more years yet,” Graham said.

Graham made his 36th annual trip to Sturgis from Central City, Nebraska, with his wife, calling it “kind of like our therapy for the year.”

For Stephen Sample, who rode his Harley from Arizona, the event was a break from the routine of the last several months, when he’s been mostly homebound or wearing a mask when he went to work as a surveyor.

“I don’t want to die, but I don’t want to be cooped up all my life either,” he said.

Sample was aware his trip to the rally could end in the hospital, which seemed to weigh on him.

“This is a major experiment,” he said. “It could be a major mistake.”

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has taken a largely hands-off approach to the pandemic, avoiding a mask mandate and preaching personal responsibility. She supported holding the rally.

Daily virus cases have been trending upward in South Dakota, but the seven-day average is still only around 84, with fewer than two deaths per day.

Sturgis officials plan to mass test residents to try to detect and halt outbreaks, but the area’s largest hospital system is already burdened with the influx of tourists and bikers who inevitably need hospital care during this time.

Marsha Schmid, who owns the Side Hack Saloon in Sturgis, was trying to keep her bar and restaurant from becoming a virus hot spot by spacing out indoor tables and offering plenty of hand sanitizer.

She also scaled back the number of bands hired for the rally, hoping the crowds would stay thin but still spend the cash that keeps her business viable for the rest of the year.

“You’ve got people coming from all over the world,” she said. “I just hope they are being responsible and if they don’t feel good, they stay away.”

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while l ...
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
By Subramoney Iyer and Sheikh Saaliq The Associated Press

The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

Hand sanitizer is squirted into a worshiper's hands as they enter for a Sunday Mass at a church ...
4 US deaths linked to methanol-based hand sanitizers
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Mot ...
Sturgis motorcycle rally attracts thousands amid pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, poses for a photo as he is running for the position ...
Joe Arpaio loses Arizona sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills and other controversies.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefin ...
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

A Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, shows National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO ...
NY attorney general sues NRA over financial practices, seeks dissolution
By Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

In this June 5, 2007 file photo, Pete Hamill responds during an interview at the Skylight Diner ...
Pete Hamill, legendary journalist, author, dies at 85
By Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with New York inspired a colorful and uniquely influential journalistic career and produced several books of fiction and nonfiction, died Wednesday morning.

 
100 dead, 4K hurt in Beirut blast; fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely cause
The Associated Press

Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks flooded with glass and rubble.

