Nation and World

Bill Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury remains deadlocked

The Associated Press
June 17, 2017 - 7:53 am
 

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether “The Cosby Show” star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.

The jury had resumed deliberations earlier Saturday — for a sixth day — on whether the Cosby drugged and molested the woman in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

TOP NEWS
