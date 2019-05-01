Bill would ban Texans from using food stamps for junk food

State lawmaker wants to limit food stamp holders from buying junk food (YouTube)

A proposed bill in Texas would potentially stop Texans receiving food stamps from using them on certain items, including candy, some junk foods and energy drinks, according to multiple websites.

The bill would ban people from using food stamps on energy drinks and beverages with 54 milligrams of caffeine or more per 8 fluid ounces. The bill also includes sweetened or carbonated beverages.

Coffee is not included in the ban.

The bill also bans using food stamps for candy, cookies and some chips, multiple websites said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.