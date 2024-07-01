94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Bitter protests erupt over draft of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusa ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army, a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn trash during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn trash during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army, a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a rally against army recruitment in Jerusale ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a rally against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army, a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn trash during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn trash during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army, a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusa ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Israel's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men into the army, a landmark ruling seeking to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
More Stories
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the Germa ...
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first
An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's newly expanded 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at ...
US wants Boeing to plead guilty to fraud over fatal crashes, lawyers say
Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in front of Sproul Hall during a planned protest at Universit ...
UC Berkeley pledges to expand antisemitism education to all new students
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ohad Zwigenberg The Associated Press
June 30, 2024 - 7:16 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against an Israeli Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

The landmark decision last week ordering the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel wages war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood to protest the order. But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central Jerusalem and turned violent.

Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones.

Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late Sunday.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel.

But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.

The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during the eight-month war against Hamas. Over 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.

Ultra-Orthodox parties and their followers say forcing their men to serve in the army will destroy their generations-old way of life.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of men crowded a square and joined in mass prayers.

Many held signs criticizing the government, with one saying “not even one male” should be drafted.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are key members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition and could potentially force new elections if they decide to leave the government in protest.

Party leaders have not said whether they will leave the government.

Doing so could be risky, with Netanyahu’s coalition’s popularity lagging since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that sparked the war.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the Germa ...
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Netanyahu said Sunday, Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the Iran-backed terrorist group is eliminated and all the other goals of the war are achieved.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists from spiraling into a wider Middle East war.

An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from souther ...
UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
By Julia Frankel and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the Palestinian territory.

A photo illustration shows a display of credit cards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Freder ...
California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
Howard Blume Los Angeles Times

California students will have to complete a course in pocketbook economics — balancing a checkbook, managing credit cards, avoiding scams — to graduate from high school under a bill that will become law, state lawmakers announced Thursday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israeli army to draft ultra-Orthodox men, rattling Netanyahu’s government
recommend 2
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
recommend 3
Church leaders say Israeli government is demanding they pay property tax
recommend 4
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza
recommend 5
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
recommend 6
Blinken to push cease-fire plan in eighth urgent Mideast trip since Gaza war erupted