Blade-running dog finds new life in Thailand

Reuters
December 30, 2017 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2017 - 5:56 pm

BANGKOK — A Thai dog which had its legs hacked off for chewing a pair of shoes is running free again after being fitted with the type of blades used by paralympic runners.

Cola’s front legs were sliced off with a sword about a year ago by his owner’s furious neighbor in Bangkok.

The Soi Dog Foundation, an animal welfare group based on the resort island of Phuket, brought in a human surgeon to fit Cola with high tech carbon fiber racing blades, similar to those used by paralympic athletes.

Now Cola is back running with the pack.

Soi Dog Foundation founder John Dalley said Cola was even ready to trust humans again.

