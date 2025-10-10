85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Blast at a Tennessee explosives plant leaves 19 people missing and feared dead, sheriff says

Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped thro ...
Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped through a military explosives manufacturing plant in Hickman County, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (WTVF-TV via AP)
Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped thro ...
Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped through a military explosives manufacturing plant in Hickman County, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (WTVF-TV via AP)
Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped thro ...
Smoke fills the air as debris covers the ground and vehicles after a powerful blast ripped through a military explosives manufacturing plant in Hickman County, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (WTVF-TV via AP)
Escombros después de la explosión en la fábrica de explosivos militares en el co ...
Escombros después de la explosión en la fábrica de explosivos militares en el condado Hickman, Tennessee, el 10 de octubre del 2025. (WTVF-TV via AP)
More Stories
Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani, left, signs an agreement with Secretary of War P ...
Qatari armed forces facility to be built in Idaho, Defense secretary says
A trader looks at financial information on his computer on the floor at the New York Stock Exch ...
Wall Street drops to its worst day since April after Trump’s threats of tariffs shatter its calm
Moody Blues lead singer John Lodge and his wife arrive at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Oct. 1 ...
John Lodge, singer and bassist of Moody Blues, dies at 82
Covered in prayer shawls, men dance and hold the four items used as a symbol on the Jewish holi ...
Thousands of Palestinians return to what remains of their homes as Gaza ceasefire takes effect
By TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press
October 10, 2025 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2025 - 2:20 pm

McEWEN, Tenn. — A blast that leveled an explosives plant Friday in rural Tennessee left 19 people missing and feared dead, authorities said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems, which supplies the military, was one of the worst scenes he’s ever seen. He said multiple people were killed but declined to say how many, referring to the 19 missing as “souls” because officials were still speaking to family.

“There’s nothing to describe. It’s gone,” Davis said of the building.

The blast occurred about 7:45 a.m., Davis said, with aerial footage by WTVF-TV showing the smoldering hilltop facility and the burnt-out shells of vehicles.

People reported hearing and feeling the explosion from miles away. The company’s website says it processes explosives and ammunition at an eight-building facility that sprawls across wooded hills in the Bucksnort area, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

Davis said investigators are trying to determine what happened and couldn’t say what caused the explosion. Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart said by phone.

By Friday afternoon, there was no further danger of explosions, and the scene was under control, according to Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Accurate Energetic Systems, based in nearby McEwen, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said in an email.

Residents in Lobelville, a 20-minute drive from the scene, said they felt their homes shake and some people captured the loud boom of the explosion on their home cameras.

The blast rattled Gentry Stover from his sleep.

“I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it,” he said by phone. “I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.”

State Rep. Jody Barrett, a Republican from the neighboring town of Dickson, was worried about the possible economic impact because the plant is a key employer in the area.

“We live probably 15 miles as the crow flies and we absolutely heard it at the house,” Barrett said. “It sounded like something going through the roof of our house.”

Over a decade ago, an underground explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in southern West Virginia killed 29 men in the worst U.S. coal mining disaster in 40 years.

Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield, in Cockeysville, Maryland; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; and Kimberlee Kruesi in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moody Blues lead singer John Lodge and his wife arrive at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, Oct. 1 ...
John Lodge, singer and bassist of Moody Blues, dies at 82
The Associated Press

He was featured on some of the band’s best-known work, including 1967’s psychedelic album “Days Of Future Passed,” which is widely regarded as one of rock’s first concept albums.

 
Trump passed over for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
By Mike Pesoli The Associated Press

President Donald Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday despite jockeying from his fellow Republicans, various world leaders and — most vocally — himself.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks, Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Ma ...
Letitia James indicted on 2 counts in mortgage fraud case
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael R. Sisak and Eric Tucker Associated Press

New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged Thursday as part of a mortgage fraud investigation pushed by the Trump administration.

MORE STORIES