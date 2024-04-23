89°F
Blinken denies US human rights ‘double standard’ for Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, 2024. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By Courtney McBride Bloomberg News
April 23, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is examining allegations of human rights and international law violations in Gaza — by both Israel and Hamas — and will not apply a double standard, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Washington on Monday.

“Do we have a double standard? The answer is no,” Blinken said in response to questions about the Biden administration’s handling of allegations of abuses by Israeli forces in Gaza, compared with those attributed to Hamas terrorists.

The top U.S. diplomat’s comments follow criticism that the administration isn’t putting enough pressure on Israel to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli forces are seeking to defeat Hamas following its Oct. 7 terrorist attack. He also spoke as reports emerged that the administration is planning to sanction an Israeli ultra-Orthodox army battalion over human rights abuses in the West Bank.

Blinken said the administration was engaged in a “very deliberate” process of assessing Israel’s actions under the so-called “Leahy law” provisions barring the U.S. government from providing assistance to foreign security forces that engage in gross violations of human rights. He declined to provide a timeline for a formal assessment, but added that “we will have more to say” within days.

“We are looking into reports — incidents that are brought to our attention, and we have a process to do that,” Blinken said. “Particularly if there are questions about whether U.S. arms have been involved. And that is ongoing. We continue to be focused on that.”

Blinken spoke Monday as the State Department released its 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which he called “a factual, systematic account of human rights records” around the world. The document contains a section on Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians.

“We apply the same standard to everyone,” Blinken said. “And that doesn’t change whether the country in question is an adversary, a competitor, a friend or an ally.”

FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater on the Yale University campus, A ...
Mideast war tensions grow on university campuses
By Nick Perry, Michelle L. Price and Dave Collins The Associated Press

Columbia University canceled in-person classes Monday and police arrested several dozen protesters at Yale University.

FILE - Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, ...
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva’s decision could set the stage for more resignations among Israel’s top security brass over the Hamas attack.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to his atto ...
First witness takes stand in Trump hush money trial
By Michael R. Sisak, Jennifer Peltz, Eric Tucker and Jake Offenhartz The Associated Press

A prosecutor said Donald Trump tried to illegally influence the 2016 election, while a defense lawyer attacked the credibility of the government’s star witness.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather to collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional h ...
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel
By Mohammad Jahjouh and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against millitary unit that could further strain ties , 4th Ld WriteThru

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supr ...
Iran devalues importance of target success in attack on Israel
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday dismissed any discussion of whether Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel hit anything there, a tacit acknowledgment that despite launching a major assault, few projectiles actually made it through to their targets.

