103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Blinken pursues cease-fire momentum as talks to resume

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks after his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Aug ...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks after his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Kevin Mohatt/Pool Photo via AP)
More Stories
A woman and child walk through a replica of a tunnel used by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, ...
Mideast fighting goes on amid optimism over cease-fire talks
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah with the snow capped Lasalle Mountains in the backgr ...
Utah has 6,000 arches. How many are in danger of collapsing?
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv, ...
Mideast mediators preparing for implementation of cease-fire deal in advance, US says
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved o ...
Mediators hold new Gaza cease-fire talks and hope to head off a wider war
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press
August 18, 2024 - 3:40 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use his ninth diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war to press for the quick conclusion of an elusive cease-fire agreement.

Blinken arrived in Israel on Sunday before what mediators have billed as a last push to reach a deal that will take place in Cairo later this week. He will meet with top Israeli officials on Monday before traveling to Egypt on Tuesday.

Late last week, the three countries mediating the proposed cease-fire reported progress on a deal under which Israel would halt most military operations in Gaza and release a number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A senior official traveling with Blinken said his arrival in the region comes at a “critical time” in the cease-fire talks and the secretary will press all parties on the importance of concluding it quickly to end civilian suffering in Gaza and prevent the conflict from engulfing the region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Blinken’s travels.

Shortly before Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting there are areas where Israel can be flexible and unspecified areas where it won’t be. “We are conducting negotiations and not a scenario in which we just give and give,” he said.

In addition to Netanyahu, Blinken will meet Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog on Monday.

On Friday, the U.S. and fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar said they were closing in on a deal after two days of talks in Doha, with American and Israeli officials expressing cautious optimism. But Hamas has signaled resistance to what it called new demands by Israel.

The evolving proposal calls for a three-phase process in which Hamas would release all hostages abducted during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack, which triggered the war. In exchange, Israel would withdraw its forces from Gaza and release Palestinian prisoners.

Officials said the U.S. has presented proposals to bridge all the gaps remaining between the Israeli and Hamas positions. Formal responses to the U.S. outline are expected this week and could lead to a cease-fire declaration unless the talks collapse, as has happened with multiple previous efforts to end the 10-month-old war.

President Joe Biden has seemed optimistic that a deal could be at hand, saying Friday “we are closer than we’ve ever been.”

Asked Sunday about a cease-fire, Biden told reporters: “We’re still underway. We’re not giving up. Still possible.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah with the snow capped Lasalle Mountains in the backgr ...
Utah has 6,000 arches. How many are in danger of collapsing?
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

The collapse of a popular rock arch at Lake Powell is a sad reminder that the geological arches that dot southern Utah’s landscape aren’t guaranteed to be there forever.

FILE - Columbia University President Nemat (Minouche) Shafik testifies before the House Committ ...
Columbia’s president resigns after protests over the Israel-Hamas war
By Michael R. Sisak and Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

The announcement also comes just days after the school confirmed that three deans had resigned after officials said they exchanged disparaging texts during a campus discussion about Jewish life and antisemitism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial for Ze'ev Jabotinsky, at M ...
U.S. approves $20B in weapons sales to Israel
By Tara Copp The Associated Press

The U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday.

A passerby takes a photo of police caution tape closing off a part of Pasadena City Hall on Mon ...
Quake shakes LA, Southern California
By John Antczak The Associated Press

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area. The U.S. Geological Survey said it hit shortly after noon.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Mideast mediators preparing for implementation of cease-fire deal in advance, US says
recommend 2
Iran vows to retaliate after Hamas leader assassinated in Tehran
recommend 3
How will a new Hamas leader affect the war in Gaza and cease-fire efforts?
recommend 4
Mediators hold new Gaza cease-fire talks and hope to head off a wider war
recommend 5
Israel, Hamas in agreement on basic framework of a deal, U.S. officials say
recommend 6
Israel’s spymaster heads to Egypt for Gaza cease-fire talks