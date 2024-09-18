83°F
Blinken says surprise escalations threaten to derail talks for Gaza cease-fire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a joint press conference in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, after their press conference at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty attend a joint press conference in Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
By Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

CAIRO — Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed frustration Wednesday at surprise escalations that threaten to derail efforts to broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza, noting that the United States is assessing a deadly attack that caused pagers used by Hezbollah to explode in Lebanon.

Blinken spoke to reporters in Cairo, where he traveled for talks on the cease-fire negotiations and U.S.-Egyptian relations. While Israel has not publicly spoken on responsibility in the pager attack, a U.S. official has said Israel briefed the United States after the explosions.

The United States, Egypt and other international partners are working for an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt nearly a year of war in Gaza and release hostages held by the terrorist group. The U.S. says such a deal is the best chance at tamping down wider regional tensions, with Israeli leaders threatening to step up military action against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and the pager attack risking further escalation.

“Time and again” when the U.S. and other mediators believe they are making progress on a cease-fire deal in Gaza, “we’ve seen an event that … threatens to slow it, stop it, derail it,” Blinken said in response to a question about the previous day’s explosions in Lebanon.

Blinken reiterated that the U.S. was still gathering information on the circumstances of the pager attack and declined to make more specific comments.

In other unexpected events that have put a cease-fire deal at risk, Blinken spoke of the discovery this month of the bodies of six hostages who Israel said had been recently killed by Hamas. They were among those still held in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel that launched the war.

Blinken, who had meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, said the most dire need in the troubled cease-fire negotiations was for both sides to show they actually wanted a deal.

“The most important thing in this moment is to see a demonstration of political will,” Blinken said.

