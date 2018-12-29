Blizzard paralyzes New Mexico, shuts down part of I-40

A 24-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in central New Mexico is closed to traffic in both directions because of blizzard conditions.

Traffic jams up after a winter storm blanketed Santa Fe, N.M., with snow on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Retiree Roy Olson, 63, digs out from a fresh snowfall on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

A winter storm blankets Santa Fe, N.M., with snow and snarled morning traffic on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

Two Bernalillo police officers talk to a state transportation worker as trucks spread cinder on an icy roadway in Bernalillo, N.M., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

A Bernalillo police officer directs traffic as a state transportation truck spreads cinder on an icy roadway in Bernalillo, N.M., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s road-conditions website , the closure Friday is between Moriarity and Clines Corner.

Most of New Mexico is under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service due to heavy snow expected to continue through Saturday morning.

Blizzard conditions

New Mexicans faced disruption of some public services and hazardous travel conditions Friday due to a blizzard.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for Albuquerque and most of the rest of New Mexico is under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning.

State officials report severe driving conditions in south-central and east-central parts of the state, with fair driving conditions reported in the southern, north-central and northeastern regions. Meanwhile, the Albuquerque airport reports flight cancellations and delays.

The Albuquerque Police Department closed its Foothills Substation because of the weather and said it is discouraging residents from driving in that part of the city, while the Rio Metro Regional Transit District closed its Dial-a-Ride office and bus service Friday.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico reported that it had restored power to thousands of customers in the environs of Albuquerque but that thousands of others were still without power due to the storm.