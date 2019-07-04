Blue Bell ice cream licker identified in Lufkin, Texas

Police in the east Texas city about 120 miles northeast of Houston are on the hunt for an unwanted licker.

A screenshot shows a woman licking ice cream from a tub of Blue Bell in Lufkin, Texas. (Optimus Primal Twitter)

Call her the Lufkin Licker.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of a woman opening a tub of Tin Roof ice cream and licking the top of a tub. Off-camera, someone encourages her before saying, “Put it back.” Throughout the short video, the woman is laughing.

On Wednesday, Blue Bell said the unlawful licking took place at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, and it’s no laughing matter.

“Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with,” Blue Bell said in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.”

According to Texas media reports, the woman has been identified and will face appropriate charges.

In the meantime, Blue Bell has pulled all half-gallons of Tin Roof from Lufkin Walmart shelves.