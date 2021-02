A body was found at Zion National Park on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Angels Landing is seen in Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, park rangers said they located a male body while searching for an “overdue male hiker” from Thursday. The body was located below the Angels Landing hiking route.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.