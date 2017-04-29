Body found in Grand Canyon is likely teenage boy from Tennessee

Jackson Standefer, 14 (McCallie School, Chattanooga via AP)

This Sunday, April 16, 2017, photo provided by the National Park Service shows Tapeats Creek in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (National Park Service via AP)

Randy Merrell shows a custom orthotic at his lab in Dry Fork Canyon, northwest of Vernal, Utah, in 2012. (Geoff Liesik/The Deseret News via AP, File)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon National Park says that a body that was found on Friday is likely of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago while in the bottom of the canyon during a family trip.

Jackson Standefer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was crossing a creek on April 15 when he and his step-grandmother, LouAnn Merrell, lost their footing and were swept away.

Park rangers spent days searching with a helicopter, ground crew, drone and motorized inflatable boat. The search was scaled back last week.

The park says the body was found by a commercial river trip. It was transported by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner, which will confirm identification.

LouAnn Merrell, the wife of Merrell Boot Co. co-founder Randy Merrell, has not been found. Merrell is from Utah.