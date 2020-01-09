47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Body found in landing gear in flight to Paris from Ivory Coast

The Associated Press
January 8, 2020 - 7:46 pm
 

PARIS — The body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear of an Air France flight from Ivory Coast to Paris, the airline said Wednesday.

The lifeless body was found after Flight 703 left Abidjan on Tuesday and landed at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said in a statement, expressing its “deepest sympathy and compassion for this human tragedy.”

A French police official said the victim was a young African who hasn’t yet been identified, and that an investigation is underway. Such stowaway attempts are extremely rare, and nearly impossible to survive, the official said.

French media reported that the victim was a child migrant, though the official said it was too early to determine the the victim’s age. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named, according to police policy.

No other information was immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk ...
Prince Harry, Meghan charting new path as UK royals
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

A statement said that the royal couple intend to become financially independent, shunning public support, to underpin their work on charities.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in ...
Trump faces high-stakes decision in showdown
By Deb Riechmann and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Iran’s missile strikes pushed Tehran and Washington perilously close to war and put the world’s attention on the president as he weighs whether to respond with more military force.

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. A ...
176 dead after plane bound for Ukraine crashes in Iran
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A fire struck one of its engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry.

 
Iran fires 15 missiles at U.S. forces at Iraqi air bases
By Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops early Wednesday and warned the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.