Body found in northwest Arizona identified

A man whose remains were discovered last weekend in a rugged area south of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, has been identified.

The medical examiner determined the body was that of Rodney Wunderlich, 31, a local man who was reported missing in July, said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray.

Hikers spotted the remains on a steep face south of the city on Sunday, prompting a risky helicopter and rope recovery operation by the Mohave County Search and Rescue team.

Gray said the coroner has not yet determined how Wunderlich died, but added that foul play is not suspected.