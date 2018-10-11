Body found in Provo Canyon believed to be missing Utah hiker

Utah County authorities say a body found in Provo Canyon is believed to that of a missing 36-year-old hiker from Orem.

PROVO, Utah — Utah County authorities say a body found in Provo Canyon is believed to that of a missing 36-year-old hiker from Orem.

The Sheriff’s Office says its search and rescue team with help from a state Department of Public Safety helicopter recovered the body believed to be that of Jake Routt, who was missing since Sept. 16.

The Sheriff’s Office says the body was recovered near the 9,000-foot (2743-meter) level.

A cellphone ping search led police to the Aspen Grove Trail in Provo Canyon where they found Routt’s car. Some of his belongings were later found on the mountain during search and rescue efforts.