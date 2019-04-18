Body found in Zion National Park amid search for missing hiker

The trail toward Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park, Utah. (Deborah Wall/Special to View)

Zion National Park rangers located the body of a man while searching for a missing hiker Thursday afternoon.

Rangers located the body beneath the steep, narrow ridge of the popular Angels Landing trail just before noon, according to the national park. They were searching for a male hiker last seen Tuesday but could not confirm whether the body they found Thursday was that of the missing hiker.

“We cannot make that assumption yet,” park spokeswoman Aly Baltrus said, adding that the body did match a “general description of the man.”

Rangers also can’t confirm the man they found died from a fall.

The Angels Landing trail climbs about 1,500 feet in elevation, according to park’s website. It features long drop-offs and is not recommended for anyone “fearful of heights.”

Zion is located in Utah, about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas. As of Thursday afternoon, the park remained open, as did the Angels Landing trail.

Further information was not immediately available.

