Body found in Zion National Park likely that of missing hiker

Zion National Park in Utah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A body found Wednesday night at Zion National Park is suspected of being a hiker reported missing earlier that day, according to a news release.

Searchers discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. at Angels Landing, and investigators say the body is consistent with the age and gender of the hiker reported missing.

A joint investigation by Zion National Park and Washington County Sherriff’s Office is underway. The identity of the victim will be released by the county coroner’s office after the family is notified.

