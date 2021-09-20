86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Body in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, boyfriend sought

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 - 6:54 pm
 
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle &quot ...
This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest ...
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest ...
A U.S. Park Ranger vehicle drives in the Spread Creek area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park off U.S. Highway 89, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming. Authorities say they have found a body believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a sea ...
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a sea ...
In this photo provided by North Port Police Department, law enforcement officials conduct a search of the vast Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Fla., area for Brian Laundrie on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. (North Port Police Department via AP)

MOOSE, Wyo. — Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend who has been identified by authorities as a person of interest and is now being sought within a Florida nature preserve.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for Petito’s family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve.

Attorney Richard Benson Stafford indicated that the family would make a public statement at a later date, and he thanked officials with the FBI, Grand Teton Search and Rescue and other agencies that participated in the search for Petito.

“The family and I will be forever grateful,” Stafford said in a statement.

An undeveloped camping area on the east side of Grand Teton bordering national forest land will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues, Jones said.

Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie around the camp sites, the same area that was the subject of law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.

Petito and her boyfriend, Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in Florida.

More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching for Laundrie at the more than 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails, as well as campgrounds.

Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

The couple’s trek in the Ford Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

Police video released by the Moab Police Department in Utah showed that an officer pulled the van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body cam video showed an emotional Petito, who sat inside a police cruiser while officers also questioned Laundrie.

Moab police ultimately decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
2
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
Donald Trump odds to win 2024 presidential election improve again
3
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
4
IRA STOLL: Here’s why Democrats kept their tax hike plans secret
IRA STOLL: Here’s why Democrats kept their tax hike plans secret
5
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Space tourists end trip safely off Florida coast
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Members of the media walk among sequoia trees in Lost Grove as the KNP Complex Fire burns about ...
Wildfires make run toward giant sequoia groves in California
The Associated Press

Two lightning-sparked wildfires in California merged and made a run to the edge of a grove of ancient sequoias, momentarily driving away firefighters as they try to protect the world’s tallest tree by wrapping its base in protective foil.

 
Small earthquake rattles Los Angeles area
The Associated Press

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck an area south of Los Angeles on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

 
Robert Durst found guilty in death of Las Vegas mob writer
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago, a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying that was linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance.

In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with ...
Panel recommends COVID boosters only for elderly, high-risk
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

An influential federal advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans, but it endorsed the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

A helicopter prepares to drop water on the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., o ...
Giant sequoia trees threatened by California wildfires
By Noah Berger and John Antczak The Associated Press

Multiple forest fires on Thursday were threatening groves of gigantic sequoias in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains that are home to some of the world’s largest trees.

 
4 amateurs launched on private Earth-circling trip
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

SpaceX’s first private flight streaked into orbit Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.

San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ann ...
Former Washoe superintendent takes top job in Chicago schools
By Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot named San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez Wednesday as the new CEO of the nation’s third-largest school district.