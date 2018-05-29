Body of man who disappeared during flooding in Maryland found

Searchers scouring a riverbed near a Maryland town ravaged by destructive flash flooding have found the body of a missing man last seen being carried away by raging waters racing down a historic main street.

This undated photo provided by Howard County Police Department shows Eddison Alexander Hermond, who police say went missing in the flooding in historic Ellicott City, Md. Police said that Hermond was reported missing to them at 12:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018, but was last seen about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of La Palapa Grill & Cantina. (Howard County Police Department via AP)

A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Maryland, Monday, May 28, 2018. (David McFadden/AP)

Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland, May 28, 2018. (David McFadden/AP)

This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families. (DroneBase via AP)

Residents gather by a bridge to look at cars left crumpled in one of the tributaries of the Patapsco River that burst its banks as it channeled through historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. (AP Photo/David McFadden)

This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families. (DroneBase via AP)

Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. (AP Photo/David McFadden)

A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. (AP Photo/David McFadden)

Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from another destructive storm less than two years ago. (AP Photo/David McFadden)

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Searchers scouring a riverbed near a Maryland town ravaged by destructive flash flooding have found the body of a missing man last seen being carried away by raging waters racing down a historic main street.

Crews had been hunting for 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, who was reported missing Sunday following torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding in historic Ellicott City. On Tuesday afternoon, searchers found him as they scoured the Patapsco River.

Hermond was a 39-year-old veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard. Police said he was last seen early Sunday evening trying to help a woman who had escaped through a window with her cat while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.

Some people in picturesque Ellicott City — established in 1772 as a Patapsco River mill town surrounded by hills — say they’re determined to rebuild after Sunday’s devastation. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood deluged their downtown in less than two years.

Simon Cortes, owner of La Palapa Grill & Cantina, said Monday it’s “a horrible time,” and his business took on about a foot (30 centimeters) of water. But he says the town has been through it all before, and he’ll do his part to spur another revival.

“I feel like it’s our duty to make sure that we rebuild and open back up,” said Cortes, whose restaurant is right by the spot where Hermond was swept away by Sunday’s raging floodwaters.

Others are stretched to the breaking point by the floods, which tore up streets and swept away dozens of cars in the quaint downtown of historic 18th and 19th century buildings, which sit in a ravine about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore.

Now the locals face yet another massive cleanup, serious economic losses and a daunting comeback.