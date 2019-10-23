Body of missing Utah State student found

Baxter Franklin King, 19, was found Wednesday night in Logan Canyon, Utah, according to the school’s public information office.

Baxter Franklin King (Utah State University)

The body of a Utah State University student missing since Oct. 14 has been discovered.

Baxter Franklin King, 19, was found Wednesday night in Logan Canyon, Utah, according to the school’s public information office. No foul play is suspected, the release said.

“We are heartbroken to lose a member of our Aggie family. We thank all of those who shared posts on Facebook and Twitter and those who physically searched for him,” the release said.

