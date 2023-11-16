65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Body of presumed hostage found near Shifa hospital in Gaza

Israel Hayom
November 16, 2023 - 1:22 pm
 
Yehudit Weiss, Facebook via Israel Hayom
Yehudit Weiss, Facebook via Israel Hayom

The body of Yehudit Weiss, one of around 240 hostages taken by Hamas terrorists in the Oct. 7 massacre, was recovered by IDF troops in a building near Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

It was unclear whether she died in captivity or was taken dead from her kibbutz by the terrorists. Her husband Shmulik Weiss was murdered that day.

In the structure where her body was found, a significant amount of combat gear and weapons were also found, including Shmulik Weiss, who was initially classified as missing. Two weeks later, it was revealed that he was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Yehudit Weiss, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, had been classified as missing until Thursday. The family received an official notification from the IDF that Yehudit was counted among the kidnapped after she was located with the help of a phone trace, as her mobile phone was found within the Gaza Strip.

Shmulik and Yehudit met in the Jordan Valley. They became a couple, got married, and had five children. They ended up living in Kibbutz Be’eri, where more than 100 people were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.

That day, Yehudit and Shmulik were at their home in Kibbutz Be’eri. Contact with them was severed on Saturday at 10:07 in the morning. Four of their children – Giora, Asaf, Omer, and Daniel – live in the kibbutz and survived after taking refuge in a protected space with their grandchildren.

Family members said that Yehudit wrote in the family WhatsApp group: “We are okay, and we love you. Be strong.” After IDF forces entered Kibbutz Be’eri, it was discovered that the house of Yehudit and Shmulik Weiss was burned to the ground.

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.

MOST READ
1
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
2
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
3
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
4
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
5
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo ...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said.

Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California
By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, 69, in Thousand Oaks, California.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of t ...
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks into Israel on Oct. 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

Fans of Israel hold up signs of people who were kidnapped by Hamas prior the start of the Euro ...
Israel and Switzerland draw 1-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying game in Hungary
The Associated Press

A European Championship qualifying game between Switzerland and Israel ended with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, a match that brought the Israeli team to Hungary after all scheduled games in Tel Aviv were postponed due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Posters of some of those kidnapped by Hamas in Israeli are displayed on a pole outside of New Y ...
Jewish students sue NYU over campus antisemitism
By Brian Niemietz and Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Students Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil say they’ve been consistently harassed at school with chants of “Hitler was right” and “gas the Jews.”

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woods ...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in more than a year
By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Didi Tang Associated Press

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping opened their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday with a solid handshake ahead of talks with far-reaching implications.

More stories
German-Israeli hostage is dead, family confirms
German-Israeli hostage is dead, family confirms
Uncertainty about relatives kidnapped in Israel ‘an unimaginable nightmare’
Uncertainty about relatives kidnapped in Israel ‘an unimaginable nightmare’
The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown
The fate of as many as 200 Israelis remains unknown
Renowned Israeli peace activist confirmed killed in Hamas attack
Renowned Israeli peace activist confirmed killed in Hamas attack
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages share their stories
Waiting for news, families of Israeli hostages share their stories
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive