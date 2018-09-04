Bone fragments found in Rio museum fire rubble may be famed skull

Firefighters found bone fragments from a collection in the still-smoldering National Museum, an official said Tuesday, raising hopes that a famed skull might somehow have survived a massive blaze that turned historic and scientific artifacts to ashes.

Students and National Museum employees protest outside the institution after it was gutted by an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Recriminations flew over who was responsible for the loss of at least part of Latin America’s largest archive of historical artifacts, objects and documents. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The National Museum, seen from above, stands gutted after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. A huge fire engulfed Brazil’s 200-year-old museum, lighting up the night sky with towering flames as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics from the blaze. (AP Photo/Mario Lobao)

Firefighters and museum personnel carry away a burnt painting from the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. A huge fire engulfed Brazil’s 200-year-old museum, lighting up the night sky with towering flames as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics from the blaze. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A supporter of Brazil's former monarchy holds a flag that has the royal family crest as a student tries to rip it away from him, outside the National Museum which was gutted by an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The building was once the home of the Portuguese royal family. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Students and National Museum personnel protest outside the museum which suffered an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The signs in Portuguese read: "The museum is ours," and "The museum is not merchandise." Recriminations flew over who was responsible for a huge fire that destroyed of at least part of Latin America’s largest collection of historical artifacts and documents. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

This combination of two undated handout photos provided by Brazil's National Museum shows the skull of Luzia Woman, left, and a reconstruction of Luzia, right, at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. Discovered during an excavation in 1975 outside of the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Luzia's fossilized remains sat in storage for two decades. In the mid-1990s, tests by scientists determined it was the oldest fossil in the Americas. It was given the name "Luzia," homage to "Lucy," the famous 3.2-million-year-old remains found in Africa. (Museu Nacional Brasil via AP)

Museum security guard Felipe Farias Silva shows the page of a book he found across the street from Brazil's National Museum, which he believes belongs to the institution in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Flames tore through the museum Sunday night, and officials have said much of Latin America’s largest collection of treasures might be lost. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Firefighters spray water on the facade of the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Forensic investigators and researchers awaited for access into the museum's interior, gutted in a fire, to find out how the blaze began and what remains of the 20 million artifacts that made the museum one of the most important in Latin America. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman walks near Brazil's National Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Forensic investigators and researchers awaited for access into the museum's interior, gutted in a Sunday night fire, to find out how the blaze began and what remains of the 20 million artifacts that made the museum one of the most important in Latin America. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Federal police prepare to enter the Brazil's National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Forensic investigators and researchers awaited access to the museum, gutted in a fire on Sunday, to find out how the blaze began and what remains of the 20 million artifacts that made the museum one of the most important in Latin America. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Firefighters spray water on the facade of the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Forensic investigators and researchers awaited for access into the museum's interior, gutted in a fire, to find out how the blaze began and what remains of the 20 million artifacts that made the museum one of the most important in Latin America. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Firefighters stand in front of the National Museum after an overnight fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Firefighters dug through the burned-out hulk of Brazil’s National Museum on Monday, a day after fire gutted the building, as the country mourned the irreplaceable treasures lost and pointed fingers over who was to blame. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Federal police investigate the cause of the fire at Brazil's National Museum that tore through the structure in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Museum spokesman Marcio Martins said the museum's collection would first need to be examined by the federal police, who are investigating the still-unknown cause of the fire, and experts would then examine items to determine their identity. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Flames tore through the museum Sunday night, and officials have said much of Latin America’s largest collection of treasures might be lost. Aerial photos of main building showed only heaps of rubble and ashes in the parts of the building where the roof collapsed.

The firefighters “found fragments of bones in a room where the museum kept many items, including skulls,” said Cristiana Serejo, the museum’s vice director. “We still have to collect them and take them to the lab to know exactly what they are.”

In its collection of about 20 million items, one of the most prized possessions is a skull called Luzia, which is among the oldest fossils ever found in the Americas.

Museum spokesman Marcio Martins noted that the collection contains hundreds of skulls, and all material would first need to be examined by the Federal Police, who are investigating the still-unknown cause of the fire. Experts will then examine them to determine their identity.

Many have already said that regardless of what is salvaged, the loss will be immeasurable. Marina Silva, a candidate for president in upcoming elections, called it a “lobotomy of Brazilian history.”

The Globo newspaper wrote in an editorial published Tuesday: “The size of the catastrophe is vast: It struck the national memory, through the loss of the important historical collection; it affected the sciences, interrupting research; and it represents a cultural loss impossible to quantify. We only know that it is enormous.”

Investigators were first allowed to enter the main building Monday, but it is still off-limits to researchers. Instead, some scientists were focusing attention on an annex on the site, where vertebrate specimens were housed. The fire didn’t reach the area, but it caused the electricity to fail, threatening some artifacts, said Marcelo Wexler, a researcher in the vertebrate department.

“We have animals that need to be frozen, and they were rotting without electricity,” Wexler said.

In a sign of the enormity of the task ahead, a museum security guard created a stir when he arrived on the scene carrying a document he said belonged to the institution that he had found across the street.

“I came here to give it back. I am sure there is much more that flew around,” Felipe Silva told a group of journalists who crowded in to see the document, which he put in a clear plastic folder.

Even as efforts turned to searching the rubble, firefighters were still occasionally directing water at the building, where some embers were still burning. Eduardo Rosse, a fire official, said that was normal for a blaze of this size.

Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, a museum official, said Monday that anything held in the main building was probably destroyed, and Serejo told the G1 news portal that 90 percent of the collection may have been destroyed.

But on Tuesday, she held out some hope, telling journalists that staff members were “reasonably optimistic about finding some more items inside.”

She added that UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural agency, had offered financial and technical assistance. French and Egyptian officials also have offered help. The museum was home to Egyptian artifacts, and Egypt’s ministries of foreign affairs and antiquities have expressed concern over the fate of those objects.

With the cause still under investigation, many already have begun to fix blame, saying years of government neglect left the museum underfunded and unsafe.

Roberto Leher, rector of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, to which the museum was linked, said it was well known that the building was vulnerable to fire and in need of extensive repair. In fact, the institution had recently secured approval for nearly $5 million for a planned renovation, including an upgrade of the fire-prevention system, but the money had not yet been disbursed.

On Monday, government officials promised $2.4 million to shore up the building and promised to rebuild the museum.