Nation and World

Border numbers drop amid heat, crackdown by Mexico

By Colleen Long The Associated Press
July 9, 2019 - 3:51 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security says there was a 28% drop in the number of migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border last month.

There were 104,344 people encountered in June, down from 144,278 the month before. May saw a record high number of families cross. The number of families crossing in June wasn’t immediately released Tuesday, but Homeland Security officials say the tally was down across the board.

The figure includes both apprehensions between ports of entry, and people who were deemed “inadmissible” by Customs officers.

The numbers usually drop during hot summer months, but this year’s tally is 11% lower than last year’s May-to-June decline.

The decline comes amid renewed outcry over conditions at facilities, and a crackdown by Mexico on migrants crossing from Central America.

Memphis Meats CEO Uma Valeti, right, watches chicken produced in a laboratory from chicken cell ...
Cell-based meat startups face cost, consumer challenges
By Terence Chea The Associated Press

A growing number of startups worldwide are making cell-based or cultured meat. They want to offer an alternative to traditional meat production that they say is damaging the environment and causing unnecessary harm to animals.

Anaheim, California, police are investigating a family fight at Disneyland over the weekend. (E ...
Police investigating family fight at Disneyland — VIDEO
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

A newly released video capturing a family’s brawl at Disneyland this weekend has prompted police to reopen their investigation into the fight, authorities said Monday.

Former presidential candidate Ross Perot addresses the first California statewide convention of ...
H. Ross Perot dies; Texas billionaire ran twice for president
By David Koenig The Associated Press

H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died.

In an April 27, 1966, file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking l ...
End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle after 8 decades
By David McHugh The Associated Press

Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.

In an April 24, 2018, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump p ...
European powers call for meeting on Iran nuclear deal

European parties to a nuclear deal with Iran say they have “deep concern” that Iran has begun enriching uranium to a higher purity than allowed and are calling for an urgent meeting of all involved in the accord.

In a Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks d ...
After saying he wouldn’t, activist Tom Steyer launches 2020 campaign
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor and activist, said Tuesday he’s joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he would forgo a run.