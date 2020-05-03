76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Boris Johnson says doctors prepared his death announcement

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
May 3, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered more insight into his hospitalization for coronavirus, telling a British newspaper that he knew doctors were preparing for the worst.

The 55-year-old Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care during his week of treatment in a London hospital after falling ill with COVID-19, told The Sun newspaper he was aware that doctors were discussing his fate.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he said. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.”

Johnson couldn’t believe how quickly his health had deteriorated and had difficulty understanding why he wasn’t getting better. Medical workers gave him “liters and liters of oxygen” but he said the “indicators kept going in the wrong direction.’

“But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe,” he told the newspaper. “That was when it got a bit … they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”

The remarks were Johnson’s most candid yet on his brush with death, though he acknowledged when he left the hospital that his fight to survive “could have gone either way,″ as he paid tribute to the two nurses who never left his bedside for 48 hours.

Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal, he said, embodied the caring and sacrifice of National Health Service staff on the front lines of the pandemic, which has already killed 28,131 people in Britain.

Johnson’s close call is reflected in the name that he and fiancée Carrie Symonds gave to their newborn son. Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was named after Johnson and Symonds’ grandfathers and after Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart — the two doctors who saved the prime minister’s life.

Johnson’s actions since leaving the hospital suggest the NHS has a powerful new advocate as it seeks to reverse a decade of austerity that has left Britain’s doctors and nurses struggling to treat the flood of coronavirus patients with inadequate supplies of protective gear. Dozens of NHS workers have died in the outbreak.

The interview follows an emotional video made by Johnson after being released from the hospital on April 12.

Johnson called the NHS “unconquerable” and “the beating heart of this country” after seeing its response to the outbreak first-hand. He also lauded the courage of everyone from doctors to cooks.

The prime minister returned to work on April 27.

MOST READ
1
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
2
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
MGM Resorts lays off 4 hotel presidents
3
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
4
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
Nevada hospital reports kept secret amid coronavirus spread
5
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this April 30, 2020, photo, protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Gun-carr ...
Michigan’s governor decries racism at protests
The Associated Press

Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state’s stay-at-home orders this week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partially covered.

A patient is loaded into the back of an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble H ...
With 19,000 dead from virus, care homes seek protection from lawsuits
By Bernard Condon, Jim Mustian and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

At least 15 states have enacted laws or governors’ orders that explicitly or apparently provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis.

A police officer, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new ...
5.4-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico
By Dánica Coto The Associated Press

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and forcing the relocation of at least 50 families on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In this April 20, 2020, photo, a test is performed on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St ...
Analysis: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
The Associated Press

Three months into an unprecedented public health emergency, the White House has largely resisted calls for a coordinated plan to conduct the millions of tests experts say are needed to contain the virus. What federal officials outlined recently isn’t even an official benchmark, and AP’s analysis found that a majority of states are not yet meeting it.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of t ...
Trump removes watchdog tapped for $2T virus rescue oversight
By Eric Tucker, Matthew Daly and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tapped to chair a special oversight board for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package on the coronavirus.

Swimmers and surfers wade in the water Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Pho ...
California beachgoers urged to practice social distancing
By Robert Jablon The Associated Press

A week after Californians weary of stay-at-home orders packed beaches, authorities pleaded for weekend visitors to follow social distancing rules: no bunching, keep walking or swimming, and leave the umbrellas at home.

A woman wears a mask as she walks along a closed Waikiki Beach pier in Honolulu on Saturday, Ma ...
Hawaii moving to ‘Phase 2’ after flattening curve
The Associated Press

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Friday the state is moving into “Phase 2” of its effort against the coronavirus now that it has successfully reduced the rate of new infections and “flattened the curve.”

Read More