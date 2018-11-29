Boston gangster Whitey Bulger hoped for ‘peaceful death’, letters show

Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger had hoped for a ‘peaceful death’ in prison according to newly disclosed letters.

Former Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger (AP)

BOSTON — Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger had hoped for a ‘peaceful death’ in prison according to newly disclosed letters.

The Boston Globe reports that Bulger described in several letters to a friend his declining health and his hope to be “one of those he Died in his Sleep kind.”

Florida resident Charlie Hopkins said he wanted to share Bulger’s letters to show his friend wasn’t healthy enough to be transferred from a Florida prison to a West Virginia prison with fewer medical services.

Bulger was serving his life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes in prisons specializing in sick inmates before arriving at Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills last month.

He was bludgeoned to death by other inmates shortly after he arrived. He was 89. No one has been charged.