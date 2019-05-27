73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Boy, 11, charged in unintentional deadly shooting of brother, 9

The Associated Press
May 27, 2019 - 3:04 pm
 

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has been charged in the unintentional shooting death of his 9-year-old brother in a Louisiana home.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told The Advocate that the older boy is charged with negligent homicide.

Authorities say Chaz Carpenter died shortly after he was shot around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The name of the boy charged wasn’t released because of his age.

McKneely called the shooting unintentional and says it remains under investigation. Police didn’t release additional details.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Colorado man dies after reaching Mount Everest summit
The Associated Press

A Colorado climber has died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on the seven continents.

 
Flooding concerns rising in Oklahoma, Arkansas

Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.