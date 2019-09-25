79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Boy, 11, takes brother’s car, drives 3 hours for Snapchat meeting

The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 - 7:54 pm
 

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say an 11-year-old boy took his brother’s car and drove alone for three hours to meet someone he met on Snapchat.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says the boy pulled up to an officer around 12:30 a.m. Monday and said he was lost.

Francis says the boy told the officer he was heading to Charleston from 200 miles away in Simpsonville to live with a man he met on Snapchat. But the tablet computer lost the GPS signal and the man’s address and he couldn’t get it back because the Snapchat message had disappeared.

Francis said in a statement the officer called the boy’s father, who was in the process of reporting him missing.

Francis says the tablet computer is being analyzed as the investigation continues.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Fiat Chrysler faces criminal charges for diesel emissions, documents say
By Ed White and Tom Krisher The Associated Press

Prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed criminal charges in an investigation of Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles, accusing an engineer of cheating on pollution tests to get approval from U.S. and California regulators to sell more than 100,000 pickup trucks and SUVs.

British passengers with Thomas Cook wait in long queue at Antalya airport in Antalya, Turkey, M ...
UK bringing 150K travelers home as Thomas Cook bosses criticized
By Pan Pylas The Associated Press

More than 150,000 Thomas Cook customers will be making their way back to the United Kingdom over the next two weeks afetr teh travel company folded over the weekend.

Former President Hamid Karzai speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. ...
Former leader Karzai says Afghan election threatens peace
By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan — Former president Hamid Karzai says Saturday’s presidential election threatens Afghanistan’s best chance of making peace with the Taliban and ending 18 years of war.

 
Woman bites camel after it sits on her
The Associated Press

A veterinarian has prescribed antibiotics to a camel owned by a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after a woman bit the 600-pound animal to free herself from under its weight.