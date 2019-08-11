98°F
Nation and World

Boy, 16, dies after attack by 3 dogs in Dallas-area backyard

The Associated Press
August 11, 2019 - 11:23 am
 

IRVING, Texas — Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being mauled by three pit bulls inside the fenced backyard of a Dallas-area home where the dogs lived.

Irving police on Sunday announced the death of the boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released. One officer was treated for a dog bite.

A police statement says officers responded around 5 a.m. Saturday to reports of a dog attack and arrived to find three dogs mauling the boy, who did not live at the home. The youth died Saturday night at a hospital.

Police shot one of the dogs, which later had to be euthanized. The other two dogs were taken to a shelter.

Irving police are investigating why the teen was at the home. The owner told investigators that the boy was trespassing.

