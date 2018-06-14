Boy dies after Colorado shooting; man in custody

Authorities say one boy is dead and his brother is in critical condition after a shooting in a suburban Denver parking lot earlier Thursday.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Authorities say one boy is dead and his brother is in critical condition after a shooting in a suburban Denver parking lot earlier Thursday.

Westminster police say they boys’ mother was also shot and sustained life-threatening injuries. She is in critical condition. A man who is not related to the woman or her children was also shot and is expected to survive.

Police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke says all four victims were shot in the parking lot of a business complex in Westminster, which is about 14 miles northwest of Denver.

Authorities are not releasing the names or ages of the victims.

Spottke says a suspect is in custody, but police don’t yet know the motive. Authorities did not immediately release his identity.