62°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Brightline train collides with fire truck in Florida

A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach ...
A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A damaged fire truck is on its side after colliding with a train in downtown Delray Beach, Fla. ...
A damaged fire truck is on its side after colliding with a train in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach ...
A damaged Brightline train is seen after it collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A fireman views damage after a Brightline train collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray B ...
A fireman views damage after a Brightline train collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Firemen gather after Brightline train collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach, Fla. ...
Firemen gather after Brightline train collided with a fire truck in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
California ticket wins $1.22B Mega Millions jackpot
Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Bra ...
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at 78
A cat is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pet food pulled from stores after cat dies from bird flu-tainted chow
Uncle Sam, abald eagle, sits on his perch in front of a U.S. flag before the Extreme Raptors Sh ...
Biden signs a bill officially making the bald eagle the national bird of the US
The Associated Press
December 28, 2024 - 1:49 pm
 

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A high-speed passenger train collided with a fire truck at a crossing Saturday morning in Florida, injuring three firefighters and at least a dozen train passengers, authorities said.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. in crowded downtown Delray Beach, multiple news outlets reported. The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, its front destroyed, about a block away from the Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck, its ladder ripped off and strewn in the grass several yards away, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said in a social media post that three Delray Beach firefighters were in stable condition at a hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue took 12 people from the train to the hospital with minor injuries.

Emmanuel Amaral rushed to the scene on his golf cart after hearing a loud crash and screeching train brakes from where he was having breakfast a couple of blocks away. He saw firefighters climbing out of the window of their damaged truck and pulling injured colleagues away from the tracks. One of their helmets came to rest several hundred feet away from the crash.

“The front of that train is completely smashed, and there was even some of the parts to the fire truck stuck in the front of the train, but it split the car right in half. It split the fire truck right in half, and the debris was everywhere,” Amaral said.

Brightline officials did not immediately comment on the crash.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said it was still gathering information about the crash and had not decided yet whether it will investigate.

The NTSB is already investigating two crashes involving Brightline’s high-speed trains that killed three people early this year at the same crossing along the railroad’s route between Miami and Orlando.

More than 100 people have died after being hit by trains since Brightline began operations in July 2017 — giving the railroad the worst death rate in the nation. But most of those deaths have been either suicides, pedestrians who tried to run across the tracks ahead of a train or drivers who went around crossing gates instead of waiting for a train to pass. Brightline has not been found to be at fault in those previous deaths.

Railroad safety has been a concern since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023, spilling toxic chemicals that caught fire. Regulators urged the industry to improve safety and members of Congress proposed a package of reforms, but railroads have not made many major changes to their operations and the bill has stalled.

Earlier this month the two operators of a Union Pacific train were killed after it collided with a semitrailer truck that was blocking a crossing in the small West Texas town of Pecos. Three other people were injured, and the local Chamber of Commerce building was damaged.

———

Associated Press writers Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, Chevel Johnson in New Orleans and Julie Walker in New York contributed.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
California ticket wins $1.22B Mega Millions jackpot
The Associated Press

After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in California.

Greg Gumbel, left, watches as Connecticut head coach Jim Calhoun talks to Butler head coach Bra ...
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at 78
The Associated Press

Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78.

Smoke rises from the area around the International Airport following an airstrike, as seen from ...
Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen’s capital
By Josef Federman and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

A new round of Israeli airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday targeted the Houthi-held capital and multiple ports.

Hazel and David Brief hold a photo book made by their son Yona Brief who died 14 months after H ...
‘Don’t quit’: Israeli soldier becomes symbol of sacrifice
By Sam McNeil The Associated Press

The dual Israeli-American citizen has come to symbolize the sacrifice by hundreds of fallen soldiers in what many in Israel see as a war for the country’s survival.

Relatives and neighbors, two of them holding guns, walk during the funeral procession of a vict ...
Israel, Hamas trade accusations of ceasefire delays
By Sam Mednick, Tia Goldenberg and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

Although Israel and Hamas have expressed optimism that progress was being made toward a deal, sticking points remain over the exchange of hostages.

MORE STORIES