102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
July 5, 2020 - 7:57 pm
 

NEW YORK — Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.

Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. “God has another angel in heaven now,” she posted on Instagram. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”

Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septis infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored.

Viola Davis was among those in mourning, writing to his widow and child that “my heart is with you all.” Fellow Broadway actress and president of Actors’ Equity Association Kate Shindle wrote on Twitter that she was “heartbroken for his family and deeply saddened by the loss of this talented and widely loved actor.”

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, so he could see them if he woke up, and urged friends and fans to join a daily singalong. A GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses has raised over $600,000.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You’re gonna walk out of this hospital, honey. I believe it. I know you can,’” she told “CBS This Morning” this summer. “‘We’re gonna dance again. You’re gonna hold your son again.’ My line is, ‘Don’t get lost. Get focused.’”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.” It was at “Bullets Over Broadway” where Cordero met his wife. The two married in 2017.

Cast members from “Waitress” — Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimik Glenn and songwriter Sara Bareilles — helped raise money for Cordero by covering his song “Live Your Life.” Sylvester Stallone sent a video with best wishes.

Kloots had said that it was difficult to tell whether Cordero understood what happened to him, but said he could respond to commands by looking up and down when he was alert.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in Broadway’s Woody Allen adaptation of his 1994 film “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which Cordero received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He and his family moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and he had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

Actor and Bruce Springsteen guitarist Stevie Van Zandt offered Cordero his first TV acting gig in the final episode of “Lilyhammer.” After he was hospitalized, Van Zandt teamed up with Constantine Maroulis and Vincent Pastore to make a video performing “Live Your Life.”

Cordero was last onstage in a Kennedy Center presentation of “Little Shop of Horrors.” His off-Broadway credits include “The Toxic Avenger” and “Brooklynite.”

The virus has sickened other Broadway veterans, including the actors Danny Burstein, Tony Shalhoub, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan. It has also claimed the life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
2
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
3
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
4
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
5
CARTOON: Down goes history
CARTOON: Down goes history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mayor Lori Lightfoot conducts a virtual City Council meeting from her office at City Hall on We ...
7-year-old among 13 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago
The Associated Press

At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, speaks to reporters Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in J ...
Mississippi House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

A trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client as the facility remains open even ...
Phoenix mayor says virus test shortage a ‘crisis’
The Associated Press

She says that led to an explosion of cases, citing crowded nightclubs with free champagne and people unwittingly spreading the virus at large family gatherings.

Donald Trump Jr., right, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after arriving at Andre ...
Republicans possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend Guilfoyle
The Associated Press

The wife and the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parac ...
For nation’s birthday, Trump slams the enemies within
By Lynn Berry and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.

Read More