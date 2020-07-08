87°F
Nation and World

Bullhead City to close beaches, boat launches on weekends

The Associated Press
July 7, 2020 - 10:39 pm
 

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — All beaches, boat launches and associated parks in Bullhead City will be closed on weekends through Labor Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Tom Brady.

Brady issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday about the closures on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most parks will be open to the public Mondays through Thursdays in the northwestern Arizona city along the Colorado River.

Community Park, the Colorado River Nature Center and Sunshine Marina will be closed entirely.

All beaches will be closed at Rotary Park, but access will be granted to basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, as well as the skate park, walking trails, ballfields and dog park.

Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access.

Brady said out-of-towners crowded Bullhead City’s beaches last weekend at “unacceptable levels.”

He said noncompliance and overcrowding are not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

