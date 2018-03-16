Bundy co-defendant gets time served, probation in Oregon occupation

Joseph O’Shaughnessy was sentenced Thursday to time served and two years of supervised release for his role in the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. He previously agreed to pay $7,000 in restitution.

Joseph O'Shaughnessy (Multnomah County Sherrif's Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release for his role in the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

The Oregonian newspaper reports Joseph O’Shaughnessy was sentenced Thursday.

O’Shaughnessy’s lawyer sought one year of supervised release, while prosecutors asked for two. O’Shaughnessy, who was part of the occupation security detail at the refuge, previously agreed to pay $7,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty in the case in 2016 and then awaited trial in the 2014 standoff near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch until that case was dismissed.

O’Shaughnessy spent a total of 1 year and 9 months in custody for both cases.

He declined to make a statement in court but told the newspaper afterward that he was pleased with the outcome.

He said he won’t be doing any more protesting.