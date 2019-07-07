102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Burglars hit Ridgecrest stores after California quake

The Associated Press
July 6, 2019 - 5:01 pm
 

RIDGECREST, Calif. — The mayor of Ridgecrest says there were two reports of burglaries in the Southern California city following the 7.1 earthquake Friday night.

Mayor Peggy Breeden said Saturday that some “bad people” came into the community and tried to steal items from businesses.

Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said one business was burglarized, with an expensive piece of equipment stolen.

A home was also broken into and police are waiting to see what was taken.

Friday’s quake occurred a day after a magnitude 6.4 quake hit in the same area of the Mojave Desert about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

Officials say there were some power outages.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
n this handout photo provided by the Bahamas ZNS Network, a recovery team stands by at the wrec ...
Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash
By Natalie Schachar The Associated Press

Accident investigators are trying to figure out what went wrong in the moments before a helicopter crashed after takeoff and killed seven people.

A firefighter walks through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2 ...
Authorities: Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 21
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

A vacant pizza restaurant exploded Saturday in a thundering roar at a South Florida shopping plaza, injuring more than 20 people as large chunks of concrete flew through the air.

April Hamlin feeds her dog Duchess some crackers in a Red Cross shelter set up for anyone with ...
California assesses damage after biggest quake in 20 years
By John Antczak, Daisy Nguyen and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

Crews in California assessed damage to cracked and burned buildings, broken roads, leaking water and gas lines and other infrastructure Saturday.

A screenshot shows a woman licking ice cream from a tub of Blue Bell in Lufkin, Texas. (Optimus ...
Texas police identify Blue Bell ice cream licker as teen girl
The Associated Press

Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.

A man holds a card while joining a rally by mothers In Hong Kong on Friday, Jan. 5, 2019. Stude ...
Hong Kong’s divide shows no sign of mending; mothers rally
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s societal divide showed no sign of closing Friday as students rebuffed an offer from city leader Carrie Lam to meet and a few thousand mothers rallied in support of young protesters who left a trail of destruction in the legislature’s building at the start of the week.