109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Burning car pushed into a gully blamed for California wildfire — PHOTOS

Evacuations ordered as Park Fire grows in California
Flames consume a car and building as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte ...
Flames consume a car and building as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A plume rises from the Park Fire burning near Chico, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Ph ...
A plume rises from the Park Fire burning near Chico, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A burnt out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Park Fire in Chico, Calif., Thursday, ...
A burnt out vehicle is seen near a home destroyed by the Park Fire in Chico, Calif., Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Firefighters spray water as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, ...
Firefighters spray water as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a building as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County ...
Flames consume a building as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset c ...
An animal runs through grass while fleeing flames as the Park Fire tears through the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Horses evacuate as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., o ...
Horses evacuate as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a building as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, ...
Flames consume a building as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A hillside burns as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., ...
A hillside burns as the Park Fire tears though the Cohasset community in Butte County, Calif., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
More Stories
A "boneless chicken wing" is displayed in Glenside, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2023. On Thursday, July 25, ...
Chicken wings advertised as ‘boneless’ can have bones, Ohio Supreme Court rules
Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they ...
Israel recovers 5 hostage bodies from Gaza
Flamin' Hot Cheetos are pictured near the front door of La Azteca Market in South Los Angeles, ...
Spicy dispute over the origins of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos winds up in court
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom greets people, July 8, 2024, near the Common Man Roadside M ...
California governor issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments
By John Antczak The Associated Press
July 25, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2024 - 6:04 pm

A burning car pushed into a gully sparked California’s largest wildfire of the year, authorities said Thursday as they announced the arrest of a suspect. Meanwhile other blazes scorched the Pacific Northwest.

Flames from the fire the man is accused of starting exploded into what is now the Park Fire, which has burned more than 110 square miles near the city of Chico. Evacuations were ordered in Butte and Tehama counties, with the blaze only 3% contained by midday Thursday.

California authorities did not immediately name the man they arrested.

As evacuations continued in California, some Oregon residents were cleared to return home after a thunderstorm dropped welcome rain but also potentially dangerous lightning on the biggest active blaze in the United States. More than two dozen new fires started in Montana on Wednesday and early Thursday, and another fast-moving blaze forced thousands to abandon a town in Canada.

Oregon

In eastern Oregon, evacuation orders were lifted for the city of Huntington, population 500, after a severe thunderstorm late Wednesday brought some rain and cooler temperatures to the nearly 630 square miles burned by the Durkee Fire — the nation’s biggest — and another nearby blaze.

Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash called the rain a “godsend,” and the Oregon State Fire Marshal said firefighters were set to “seize the opportunity” of better conditions to push back the fire on the Oregon-Idaho border. It remained unpredictable and was just 20% contained, according to the government website InciWeb.

Idaho

Lightning strikes started 15 new fires overnight in Idaho, the U.S. Forest Service told Boise’s KBOI-TV, but several had already been extinguished by Thursday afternoon. More than 2,800 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were detected across southeast Oregon and Idaho on Wednesday alone, the National Weather Service in Boise said.

Overall, nearly 1,562 square miles have burned so far this summer in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon alone has 34 large fires, almost all of them in the central or eastern part of the state.

Climate change, lightning

Climate change is increasing the frequency of wildfires sparked by lightning across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada as the region endures recording-breaking heat, with many triple-digit days and bone-dry conditions. Idaho Power has for the first time instituted a pre-emptive power outage, shutting off electricity to thousands of customers to prevent new fire starts and other power grid issues from wires downed by the high winds, the utility said.

California fires

In northern California, fire personnel were focusing on evacuations and defending structures while using bulldozers to build containment lines ahead of the Park Fire. No deaths or damage to structures had been reported, CAL FIRE/ Butte County Fire Department said.

A fire in southern California was much smaller, but moving fast and threatening homes.

Evacuation orders were in effect Wednesday night in San Diego County after a wildfire began to spread fast near the border with Riverside County. Fire officials said the Grove Fire was heading southeast through steep and challenging terrain. The fire grew to 1.4 square miles overnight and was 10% contained by Thursday afternoon.

Montana

In Montana, a fire warning was in effect in the central part of the state due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. An extreme heat warning east of the storm front meant temperatures could soar up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius). After hurricane-force winds toppled trees, downed power lines and damaged gas lines in the Missoula area, authorities urged people to stay out of rivers because they might be electrified.

Canada

In the Canadian Rockies’ Jasper National Park, a fast-moving wildfire this week hit the park’s namesake town, forcing thousands to flee and causing significant damage in the World Heritage Site. That blaze, like those in the Western United States, led to some air quality alerts or advisories as skies filled with smoke and haze.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Holding signs with photos of Israeli hostages and demanding their release, people react as they ...
Israel recovers 5 hostage bodies from Gaza
By Dan Williams Bloomberg News

Israel has now pronounced dead more than a third of the roughly 110 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

This August 2011 file photo shows Half Dome and Yosemite Valley in a view from Glacier Point at ...
Hiker falls to death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
The Associated Press

A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a memorial service for former U.S. Sen. ...
In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to Congress Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Sick, injured children leave Gaza in medical evacuation
recommend 2
Israel orders Palestinians to flee southern Gaza city
recommend 3
Second of 2 Las Vegas apartment fires damages 12 units
recommend 4
Israel says 80% of all Palestinians in Gaza are clustered in the territory’s central region
recommend 5
Supreme Court allows cities to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside
recommend 6
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City