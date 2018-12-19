Business owner gives $4M in Christmas bonuses to 200 employees

A company in northern Michigan is rewarding 200 employees with nearly $4 million in bonuses.

FloraCraft in Ludington makes foam products for the craft and floral industries. Owner Lee Schoenherr says the money will be based on years of service, but the average will be about $20,000 per worker in cash and 401(k) contributions. Some longtime workers will get more than $60,000.

The first payments will be made in 2019. Mary Overla, an assistant production supervisor, tells the Detroit Free Press that she started crying. She says the announcement last week “was very humbling.”

Schoenherr bought the business from his uncle, who started it after World War II. He says he and his wife want to share their success with people whose “energy, passion and loyalty” inspire them every day.