Busy LA freeway reopens after fatal morning crash

This still imageshows a fuel tanker that crashed and burned early Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport, causing a massive traffic jam. (KABC-TV via AP)

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — Authorities have reopened the westbound side of a major freeway in south Los Angeles more than a dozen hours after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker truck that killed two people and gridlocked traffic for hours.

The double-tanker truck and an SUV collided on the westbound side of Interstate 105 about 5 a.m. Friday, killing both vehicles’ drivers.

Authorities initially worried they might find more bodies in the twisted and burned wreckage. But none were found.

Both sides of the freeway were initially closed as firefighters carefully drained thousands of gallons of fuel from a trailer tank that overturned but did not burn.

Eastbound lanes were reopened after about three hours. The westbound lanes remained closed until shortly before 8 p.m.