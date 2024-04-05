Buy groceries at Walmart? You may be eligible for class action settlement payment

58°F
The Associated Press
April 5, 2024 - 1:44 pm
 
Updated April 5, 2024 - 1:45 pm

NEW YORK — If you purchased some weighted groceries or bagged fruit at Walmart in recent years, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement with the retailer.

The class action lawsuit, first filed in October 2022, alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing — but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation. That means that impacted consumers can now submit claims for cash payments.

“We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need,” a spokesperson for the Bentonville, Arkansas, company stated. “We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties.”

Consumers can learn more about submitting a claim and the products that are covered on the settlement administrator’s website. Cash payments are available for anyone who purchased these certain weighted meat, seafood and bagged citrus products — which includes select oranges, grapefruit and tangerines — at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024.

Payments will range in amount depending on each claim. It’s possible to get some money even if you don’t have a purchase receipt anymore.

Consumers without a proof of purchase can receive between $10 and $25, depending on how many eligible products they attest to buying during the settlement class period. Meanwhile, those with receipts or other documentation could be entitled to get 2% of the total cost for each product they purchased — at up to $500.

Approved claimants will receive their payments electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard — but paper checks can also be requested those unable to receive payments electronically.

The deadline to submit a claim is June 5, with a final approval hearing set for June 12. Objections and other comments to the settlement can be made through May 22.

