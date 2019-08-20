102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

By who? Texas restaurant with famous Georges changes mural

The Associated Press
August 19, 2019 - 5:23 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2019 - 5:24 pm

WACO, Texas — A Texas restaurant called George’s that features a mural honoring famous men with the same name has been changed to avoid a trademark dispute.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports owner Sammy Citrano discovered that an alphabet letter he’d put on the mural is a Waco city trademark.

Citrano polled the public on how best to change the mural and still salute all things George. The images include former presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and George Washington — plus retired boxer and businessman George Foreman, comic George Lopez and country music superstar George Strait.

The updated mural shows Interstate 35 access road bridges over Lake Brazos.

Citrano says anyone taking a photo of the mural will know they’re in Waco, Texas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends her annual sommer press conference in Berlin, Germany, ...
Worldwide implications as Germany teeters toward recession
By David Rising The Associated Press

Germany, Europe’s industrial powerhouse and biggest economy, may be entering a recession, according to a gloomy report from the country’s central bank Monday.

In a May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in ...
NYPD fires officer for 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of the black man.

In a July 19, 2019, file photo, acting Director of the Bureau of Prisons Hugh Hurwitz speaks du ...
US prisons chief removed in wake of Epstein’s death
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr has removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons from his position more than a week after millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life while in federal custody.

In a July 1, 2015, file photo, Marvin Hernandez, right, and Kelly Vera sit in the shade of a pa ...
Invasive disease threatens Florida’s iconic palm trees
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida’s iconic palm trees are under attack from a fatal disease that turns them to dried crisps in months, with no chance for recovery once they become ill.

In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasii ...
‘Absurd’ is Danish PM’s response to Trump wanting to buy Greenland
By Jan M. Olsen The Associated Press

Greenland is not for sale and U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is “an absurd discussion,” Denmark’s prime minister said.