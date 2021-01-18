52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

California approaches 3M coronavirus cases

The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 - 9:12 pm
 
National Guard members assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths and placing them into temporar ...
National Guard members assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths and placing them into temporary storage at LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner Office in Los Angeles in January 2021. (LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner via AP)
A healthcare worker tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Santa Clara Valle ...
A healthcare worker tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in San Jose, Calif., in January 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — California is closing in on 3 million coronavirus cases as the state tries to smooth the rocky rollout of vaccines during a continuing spike in COVID-19 deaths.

The state reported 432 deaths on Sunday, a day after recording the second-highest daily count of 669, according to the Department of Public Health. California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 33,392, while total cases reached 2.94 million.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remained on a slight downward trend, but officials have warned that could reverse when the full impact from transmissions during Christmas and New Year’s Eve gatherings is felt.

“As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase,” the health department said in a statement Sunday.

There have been about 500 deaths and 40,000 new cases daily for the past two weeks.

Lawmakers and public health officials have said the surge won’t be flattened without mass vaccinations, but California has trailed the rest of the country when it comes to inoculating its residents. So far the state has vaccinated just 2,468 people per 100,000, a rate that falls well below the national average of about 3,300, according to federal data cited Saturday by the Sacramento Bee.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he and other governors were told last week that a reserve supply of 50 million doses would be distributed, but no timetable was given.

Second doses

After California adjusted its vaccination plan to include everyone over 65, some public health experts voiced concerns there won’t be enough shots available for the all-important second doses — which must be administered within three to four weeks of the first dose, depending on the brand.

“Righting the ship by pushing out everything we’ve got is an unforced error,” Andrew Noymer, an infectious disease and public health expert at University of California, Irvine told the Bee. “The second dose won’t arrive on time.”

Sacramento County warned last week that most residents 65 and older — a group that numbers more than 200,000 — won’t be getting shots right away because they just don’t have the supply, the newspaper reported.

“We request patience as we work to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of vaccination best practices and availability,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a statement.

Adding to concerns, Los Angeles County announced Saturday that it had detected its first case of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19. It was identified in a man who recently spent time in the nation’s most populous county. The patient has traveled to Oregon, where he is isolating.

Although his is the first confirmed case of the variant, health officials believe it is already spreading in a county that surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases this weekend. While the new strain, first detected in the United Kingdom, does not appear to make people sicker, it spreads more easily, which could result in more infections, and with them, additional hospitalizations in a region hit hard by the surge.

“The presence of the U.K. variant in Los Angeles County is troubling, as our healthcare system is already severely strained with more than 7,500 people currently hospitalized,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County’s Department of Public Health.

MOST READ
1
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
2
Las Vegas enjoys near-record warm January day
Las Vegas enjoys near-record warm January day
3
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
4
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden talks frequently about unity. But he’s silent on how Democrats polarize the country for political gain.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden talks frequently about unity. But he’s silent on how Democrats polarize the country for political gain.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform, named Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Ai ...
Virgin Orbit, flying from California, reaches space on 2nd try
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space on Sunday, eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed, the company said.

 
Capitol officer who may have saved Senate stays quiet
By Jeffrey Collins The Associated Press

A Capitol Police officer hailed as a hero for confronting the insurrectionists and leading them away from Senate chambers on Jan. 6 has remained silent.

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 1 ...
Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings; at least 15 dead
By Niniek Karmini The Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 15 people.

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in ...
Can President Trump pardon himself?
By / RJ

Can President Donald Trump actually pardon himself? It is a question that repeatedly has been asked since Trump lost on Nov. 3 and there’s only one way to find out.

The Disneyland resort is seen in March 2020 due to the coronavirus closure in Anaheim, Calif. ...
Disneyland terminates annual passes during pandemic
The Associated Press

Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park said Thursday.

 
McConnell rejects bringing Senate back for emergency on impreachment
The Associated Press

If the House impeaches President Donald Trump, a Senate trial on whether to convict him of inciting insurrection seems all but certain to have to wait until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Read More