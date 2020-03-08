71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

California closing northern schools to try to halt coronavirus spread

By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press
March 8, 2020 - 2:07 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the port of Oakland, California, will remain in international waters for at least another day as officials worked on plans to transport passengers to federal facilities around the country.

Local officials in California began ordering the closure of schools and public spaces to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The largest school district in Northern California canceled classes for a week for its nearly 64,000 students after it was discovered a family in the district was exposed to COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Sunday that more closures are likely around the state as the virus spreads as he prepared for the Monday arrival of the Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

MOST READ
1
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
2
Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop temporarily closed
Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop temporarily closed
3
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
4
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
5
Man’s arm severed in family dispute, Las Vegas police say
Man’s arm severed in family dispute, Las Vegas police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pakistani activists take part in an International Women's Day rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday ...
Despite threats, protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day
By Adam Geller The Associated Press

Turkish riot police tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul’s main pedestrian street to mark International Women’s Day, media reports said.

People wear masks at a supermarket in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Italy announced a sw ...
Italy quarantines nearly 16M in bid to slow virus spread
By Frances d’Emilio and Angela Charlton The Associated Press

ROME — Italy took a page from China’s playbook Sunday, locking down around 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019 file photo, foreign investigators examine wreckage at th ...
Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash
By Tom Krisher The Associated Press

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jet’s automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training, but it’s unclear yet which side will bear the brunt.

FILE - In this May 25, 2018 photo, visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nas ...
NRA firearms auction canceled at country museum
By Kristin M. Hall The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization.

The Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Mormon church investment fund had nearly $38 billion, report says
The Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints’ largest investment fund had nearly $38 billion in stocks and mutual funds at the end of 2019, according to a filing that sheds new light on the faith’s finances.

A woman wearing a sanitary mask walks past the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, in Febru ...
Coronavirus quarantine affecting millions in Italy
By Joe McDonald and Angela Charlton The Associated Press

Italy’s prime minister announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine early Sunday, imposing restrictions on the movement of about a quarter of the country’s population in a bid to contain a widening outbreak.

This photo shows an empty lounge area on the Grand Princess cruise ship Friday, March 6, 2020, ...
Cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in Oakland
By Daisy Nguyen and Janie Har The Associated Press

A cruise ship that was hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told passengers Saturday night.