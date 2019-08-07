96°F
Nation and World

California community in uproar over giant emoji painted on house

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 9:08 am
 

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — A Southern California seaside community is in an uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background.

Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting Tuesday night, citing problems with spectators.

One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbors.

Both bright yellow emoji are cross-eyed and have distinctly big eyelashes.

One has a goofy expression with its tongue hanging out. The other has its mouth zippered shut.

The new paint job appeared after neighbors reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined $4,000.

Owner Kathryn Kidd told KABC-TV she didn’t realize short-term rentals weren’t allowed and she denies the redecoration is retaliation.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 face murder charges after disabled child knowingly left in car
The Associated Press

South Carolina authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.

President Donald Trump talks to the press before walking across the South Lawn of the White Hou ...
Protesters greet Trump at Dayton hospital visit
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Protesters greeted President Donald Trump’s arrival in Dayton Ohio, Wednesday, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country.

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shoot ...
El Paso shooter surrendered with hands up, say police

Police in El Paso, Texas, say the man charged in a weekend mass shooting that left 22 dead surrendered with his hands up to an officer on a motorcycle before he was taken into custody.

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old pro ...
Convicted for murder as teen, Cyntoia Brown freed after 13 years
By Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Cyntoia Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Afghans stand near a damaged shop after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...
Taliban suicide car blast in Kabul kills 14 people; 145 wounded
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a police station in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding 145, officials said in one of the worst attacks in Kabul this year.

This Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a ...
N. Korean missile launches were warning to US, South, says Kim
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles intended to send a warning to the U.S. and South Korea over their joint military exercises.