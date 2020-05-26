86°F
Nation and World

California driver rescued after crashing into manure pond

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2020 - 7:42 pm
 

Memorial Day 2020 will be a day one California driver probably will want to wash from his memory.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol officers in South Sacramento responded to a call from a driver saying he had crashed his vehicle into a an unknown water source at a dairy farm near Elk Grove.

The caller said his vehicle was quickly filling up, CHP said in a Facebook post.

Police and rescue personnel searched for more than 45 minutes before finding the caller inside his vehicle, which was partially submerged in a liquid manure storage pond.

South Sacramento CHP officers arrived and were able to determine the man has been trying to get his vehicle out of the manure for an hour before giving up and calling 9-1-1.

“A subsequent DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and after spending almost two hours neck deep” in cow manure, CHP said.

