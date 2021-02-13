65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

California fitness trainers got vaccine as ‘health care workers’

The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN FRANCISCO — Some fitness trainers in California were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after state health officials created a loophole that helped them qualify as health care workers.

In January, the California Department of Public Health released updated guidelines on vaccination allocation that classified outdoor recreation as health care, the first tier eligible to get the vaccine along with people over 75. Some fitness clubs jumped at the chance of getting their employees vaccinated, KGO-TV reported Thursday.

“Outdoor recreation was included in Health Care (Health Care/Public Health sector index 1, line item 22). As such, we shared that information with our employees so they could begin the process of receiving vaccinations,” Annie Appel, Senior Executive Vice President at the Bay Club Company, said in a statement.

But last Friday, state health officials updated the rules and they no longer include outdoor recreation as Health Care, Appel said.

“We have also shared this information with our employees and are awaiting further direction from the state for which tier we will be included in,” she added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he wants to ensure vaccine gets into the arms of those most vulnerable.

“I’m frustrated when people that are wealthier, more connected, more technically savvy get ahead of the line.” Newsom said during a Tuesday news conference.

Still, it took state officials a month to update the rules.

California Department of Public Health officials did not immediately respond Friday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Kimi Hori, a fitness instructor in Santa Clara County, said she received an email on Jan. 7 telling her she was eligible to receive the vaccine and to make an appointment through their health care provider. But she said she decided not to take it.

“Most people go into fitness because they want to help others but when you’re then taking a vaccine away from other people, you’re not helping others you’re helping yourself. For me, that’s a huge contradiction,” Hori said.

She said she knows of about two dozen fitness trainers who have received the vaccine, including five under the age of 40 who were vaccinated this week despite of the rule change last week. Yet, her 73-year-old mom has still not gotten a vaccine, she said.

“These are people who are strong and healthy and I’m sure they have people in their lives, like their mom, or dad or grandma who can’t get it, but still, there is no remorse,” she said.

Anyone who is not eligible to get the vaccine and lies to get one is doing so under penalty of perjury, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. Perjury is a felony offense in California and punishable by up to four years in prison with a maximum fine of $10,000.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
Sisolak begins to open up Nevada, relaxes gathering limits
2
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
Easing casino floor restrictions seen as move in right direction
5
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
Virgin Hotels announces opening date for Las Vegas property
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Two men snowboard down a steep street in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in February 2019. (Ryan Hoff ...
Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada to get more snow from storms
The Associated Press

A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

 
COVID shot categories to open up by April, Fauci says
The Associated Press

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months.

Dixie State University in St. George, Utah. (Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum via AP)
Utah lawmakers vote to drop ‘Dixie’ from university name
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press

The Utah House on Wednesday voted in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, gestures in front of local officials while speaking about ...
South African virus variant discovered in California
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

California has identified the state’s first two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday as he touted overall positive trends in the state’s control of the virus.

 
Charges added for 2 arrested in Las Vegas in Capitol riot case
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump, court records show.

 
1 dead, 4 wounded in Minnesota health clinic shooting
By Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press

Court records show Gregory Paul Ulrich at one point had been ordered to have no contact with a man whose name matches that of a doctor at the clinic.

 
Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab, says WHO team
By Emily Wang Fujiyama The Associated Press

A closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan — the Chinese city where the first coronavirus cases were discovered — did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic, said Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission.